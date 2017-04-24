Philip Hennen's 'Mood City' exhibit o...

Philip Hennen's 'Mood City' exhibit opens at Joyce Gordon's Gallery on First Friday, May 5

Well-known veteran musician and producer Philip Hennen, aka "Phil the Mil ," will soon be sharing a different aspect of his immense creativity. On this coming First Friday, May 5, 2017, from 6 to 9 p.m., Philip will showcase his striking "Mood City" photography, at the beautiful Joyce Gordon Gallery in downtown Oakland.

