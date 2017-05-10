Passengers get into fistfight aboard ...

Passengers get into fistfight aboard Southwest flight - CNN.com

9 hrs ago

This one happened aboard a Southwest plane shortly after it landed in Burbank, California. It's the latest example of rage erupting on board over any number of issues, from canceled flights to seat disputes to apparent misunderstandings .

Oakland, CA

Comments made yesterday: 19,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,013,116

