Pandora Steps Up Hunt for Buyer, Gets $150 Million From KKR an hour ago
Pandora Media Inc. received $150 million from KKR & Co. and will step up its efforts to explore strategic options, including a possible sale of the internet radio company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|6 hr
|inbred Genius
|55
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|15 hr
|Ethyl
|17,492
|A couple of people walked up to me
|20 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC