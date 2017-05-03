Oakland's Soul and Funk DJ Nights Now Rival Those In San Francisco
You can't sit down in Oakland on Friday or Saturday night - or so the Town's many soul DJs would have it. Walk from Uptown to Jack London District on the weekend, and you'll find bar after bar blasting everything from uptempo northern soul to lowrider oldies and funky disco at 45rpm to a packed dance floor.
