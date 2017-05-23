Oakland's Eastlake Music Festival at ...

Oakland's Eastlake Music Festival at Lake Merritt

For those staying local this Memorial Day weekend, a great option is the fourth annual Eastlake Music Festival in Oakland. The free music and arts fest is open to all-ages and promotes diversity in the city - which as we all should know is still being impacted by a rapid wave of gentrification.

