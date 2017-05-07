Oakland welcomes city's first protect...

Oakland welcomes city's first protected bike lane

Oakland city officials will cut the ribbon Monday morning on the city's first protected bike lane, three days before Bike to Work Day. Mayor Libby Schaaf and Councilman Dan Kalb will attend the event at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Keith Avenue and Broadway near state Highway 24. The new bike lane, called a cycle track, runs both ways and is separated from motor vehicles by a concrete median.

