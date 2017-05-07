Oakland welcomes city's first protected bike lane
Oakland city officials will cut the ribbon Monday morning on the city's first protected bike lane, three days before Bike to Work Day. Mayor Libby Schaaf and Councilman Dan Kalb will attend the event at 11 a.m. at the intersection of Keith Avenue and Broadway near state Highway 24. The new bike lane, called a cycle track, runs both ways and is separated from motor vehicles by a concrete median.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|mexico
|21,006
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Ronald
|192
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|May 5
|XVE
|17,489
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|May 2
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|May 2
|Build the wall
|3
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC