Oakland To Settle With Woman At Center Of Police Sex Scandal For Nearly $1 Million
Jasmine Abuslin, the 19-year-old woman at the heart of a drama-filled sex scandal that rocked several Bay Area police departments who previously went by the pseudonym Celeste Guap, will probably settle her lawsuit against the City of Oakland for $989,000. KPIX5 reports that Oakland's City Attorney has approved the amount and Abuslin's lawyers plan to urge her to accept.
