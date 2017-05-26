Oakland To Settle With Woman At Cente...

Oakland To Settle With Woman At Center Of Police Sex Scandal For Nearly $1 Million

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Jasmine Abuslin, the 19-year-old woman at the heart of a drama-filled sex scandal that rocked several Bay Area police departments who previously went by the pseudonym Celeste Guap, will probably settle her lawsuit against the City of Oakland for $989,000. KPIX5 reports that Oakland's City Attorney has approved the amount and Abuslin's lawyers plan to urge her to accept.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 42 min Fair Balanced 17,497
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr Dominican 17 21,055
antifa Thu black kid joe 2
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) Thu Chol 3
San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) Thu Jo jo 3
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) May 23 Your Service Prov... 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,631 • Total comments across all topics: 281,308,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC