Oakland takes on massive inspection p...

Oakland takes on massive inspection program to get the lead out

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Environmental Protection Agency workers Noel Yakubu, left, Anthony Lanzy and Jarell Davis take away leftover mulch as they work at 533 Henry St. in July 2011. EPA crews cleaned up lead in soil in the vacant lot using fish bones from Alaskan pollack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 8 hr XVE 17,489
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) 23 hr Earth Whisperer 196
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 3 Fitus T Bluster 20,995
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 3 Solarman 5
News Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right May 2 Louis Escuela 1
News UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College... May 2 Build the wall 3
News White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi... Apr 30 islamophobe 7
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 280,802,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC