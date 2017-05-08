Oakland Songbird Goapele Has A Sexy "...

Oakland Songbird Goapele Has A Sexy "$ecret" To Share

Oakland, Calif. musician Goapele is gearing up fans for the release of her EP Dreamseeker , which drops May 19, by releasing some new tracks off of the EP like the steamy "$ecret."

