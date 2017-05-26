Oakland: Several injured when building under construction collapses near Summit Medical Center
Several workers were injured inside a building under construction in the Pill Hill area that partially collapsed Friday, authorities said. Police said nine workers in all were inside the building when the collapse happened but not all were injured.
