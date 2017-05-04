Oakland Schools' Special Education Re...

Oakland Schools' Special Education Reading Clinic May Close Due to Budget Cuts

Read more: East Bay Express

This clip from an Oakland Unified video shows a teacher working with students, part of the district's Program for Exceptional Children. A large budget deficit is forcing Oakland Unified School District administrators to make cuts, and according to school employees one casualty could be the district's highly touted, 16-year-old special education reading clinic.

