Oakland schools hire superintendent amid budget mess
After a national search, the Oakland school board picked a city native and longtime employee to serve as superintendent and steer the district through a budget crisis. Kyla Johnson-Trammel, now the district's interim deputy superintendent, was selected from among dozens of applicants and is the sole finalist for the job, President James Harris announced during Wednesday's school board meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Francisco Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|new jersey
|21,021
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|Wed
|tina anne
|6
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,494
|A couple of people walked up to me
|Tue
|Discussion
|2
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Tue
|Fit2Serve
|57
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC