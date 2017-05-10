Oakland schools hire superintendent a...

Oakland schools hire superintendent amid budget mess

Read more: San Francisco Chronicle

After a national search, the Oakland school board picked a city native and longtime employee to serve as superintendent and steer the district through a budget crisis. Kyla Johnson-Trammel, now the district's interim deputy superintendent, was selected from among dozens of applicants and is the sole finalist for the job, President James Harris announced during Wednesday's school board meeting.

