Oakland proposes $1 million for teen in police sex scandal

The city of Oakland, California is proposing to pay nearly $1 million to the teen daughter of a police dispatcher who says she was sexually abused by officers. The teen, now 19, said Oakland Police officers exploited and victimized her while she was working as an underage prostitute.

