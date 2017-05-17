Oakland police seeking attempted arme...

Oakland police seeking attempted armed robbery suspect

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

On April 21, at 11:13 a.m., a man entered a business in the 3200 block of Lakeshore Avenue and allegedly pointed a gun at an employee, according to police. The suspect was described as a black man, about 25 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 20 hr Voyeur 17,495
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed LibHater 21,030
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) Tue RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... Tue doug 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 15 inbred Genius 61
2012 november enoch May 14 chris rock 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,104,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC