Oakland Police Department partners with Park Patrol volunteers to boost security in parks, trails

2 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

The Oakland Police Department has partnered with the city's volunteer Park Patrol in an effort to improve the safety and quality of the city's wildland parks and trails. The volunteer Park Patrol was founded in 2015 by Stan Dodson and Vice Mayor Annie Campbell Washington, and has since grown to include 45 members.

