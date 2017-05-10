Oakland: Montera Middle School seeks college prep program status
Montera Middle School is seeking to become one of the first International Baccalaureate schools in the Oakland Unified School District. The IB program is an internationally recognized college preparatory course program, similar to Advanced Placement courses.
