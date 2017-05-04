Oakland man convicted of 3 counts of attempted murder for shooting

A man was convicted of three counts of attempted murder today for wounding three men in a shooting in East Oakland two years ago that prosecutors believe was in retaliation for a fatal shooting six months earlier. Jurors deliberated for only four hours before announcing their verdict against 24-year-old Mykolay McGowen for the shooting on Foothill Boulevard near 65th Avenue on April 13, 2015.

