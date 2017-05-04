Oakland man convicted of 3 counts of ...

Oakland man convicted of 3 counts of attempted murder for shooting

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A man was convicted of three counts of attempted murder today for wounding three men in a shooting in East Oakland two years ago that prosecutors believe was in retaliation for a fatal shooting six months earlier. Jurors deliberated for only four hours before announcing their verdict against 24-year-old Mykolay McGowen for the shooting on Foothill Boulevard near 65th Avenue on April 13, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 23 min Fair Balanced 17,487
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) 7 hr Earth Whisperer 196
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Wed Fitus T Bluster 20,997
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... Wed Solarman 5
News Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right May 2 Louis Escuela 1
News UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College... May 2 Build the wall 3
News White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi... Apr 30 islamophobe 7
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,976 • Total comments across all topics: 280,787,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC