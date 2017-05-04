Oakland man convicted of 3 counts of attempted murder for shooting
A man was convicted of three counts of attempted murder today for wounding three men in a shooting in East Oakland two years ago that prosecutors believe was in retaliation for a fatal shooting six months earlier. Jurors deliberated for only four hours before announcing their verdict against 24-year-old Mykolay McGowen for the shooting on Foothill Boulevard near 65th Avenue on April 13, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|23 min
|Fair Balanced
|17,487
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|7 hr
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|Wed
|Solarman
|5
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|May 2
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|May 2
|Build the wall
|3
|White supremacist caught on video sucker-punchi...
|Apr 30
|islamophobe
|7
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC