Oakland Landlords Routinely Ignore Deadlines to Fix Homes
A building that caught fire in March, killing four and displacing dozens, was found to have multiple complaints and code violations. Toxic mold, homes without heat, and rodent infestations are just a sample of the health and safety hazards reported by Oakland tenants last year.
