Oakland: Kitten's Mother's Day CHP ride yields new home

A kitten safely recovered by officers after it clung underneath a California Highway Patrol sport-utility vehicle will wind up going to a brand-new home for Mothers Day. Early Sunday, officers got into the SUV to respond to a report of an overnight collision on Interstate 880 in Oakland, CHP Officer Sean Wilkenfeld said.

