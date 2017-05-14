Oakland: Kitten's Mother's Day CHP ride yields new home
A kitten safely recovered by officers after it clung underneath a California Highway Patrol sport-utility vehicle will wind up going to a brand-new home for Mothers Day. Early Sunday, officers got into the SUV to respond to a report of an overnight collision on Interstate 880 in Oakland, CHP Officer Sean Wilkenfeld said.
