Oakland: 'Kindest person' is named city's Mother of Year
Although she doesn't have a driver's license and can't drive a car, Maxwell Park resident Malia Lusia Latu Saulala has still managed to make a reputation for herself as one of Oakland's most active volunteers. On Saturday, in the Morcom Rose Garden, the city of Oakland honored Saulala as this year's Mother of the Year for her dedication to bettering youth and her community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wmp
|2 hr
|Nancy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|LibHater
|21,030
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|What is the 'scoop" behind the gang robberies o...
|Apr 27
|ITS HAPPENING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC