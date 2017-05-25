Oakland: Joaquin Elementary students celebrate culture of Yemen, start of Ramadan
Parents and students at Joaquin Miller Elementary celebrated the culture of Yemen and the beginning of Ramadan on Monday as a part of the school's World Language and Culture Program. The World Language and Culture Program began last year as an initiative to offer students an opportunity to learn Spanish and Mandarin, and to also make the school more a globally aware community.
