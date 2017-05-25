Oakland: Joaquin Elementary students ...

Oakland: Joaquin Elementary students celebrate culture of Yemen, start of Ramadan

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Parents and students at Joaquin Miller Elementary celebrated the culture of Yemen and the beginning of Ramadan on Monday as a part of the school's World Language and Culture Program. The World Language and Culture Program began last year as an initiative to offer students an opportunity to learn Spanish and Mandarin, and to also make the school more a globally aware community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antifa 1 hr black kid joe 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Dominican 17 21,047
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 9 hr Chol 3
San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 9 hr Jo jo 3
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday May 21 get it bob 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC