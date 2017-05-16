Oakland: Jazz at Chimes concert to sp...

Oakland: Jazz at Chimes concert to spotlight vocalist's debut CD release

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Contra Costa Times

For its third concert of the year, Jazz at the Chimes will feature jazz vocalist Andrea Claburn, who will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland. Claburn is a rising star on the local jazz scene and her performance will also be to celebrate the release of her debut album, "Nightshade."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 18 hr Toms river nj 21,028
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Mon inbred Genius 61
2012 november enoch Sun chris rock 1
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... May 13 Solarman 1
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
News 4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O... Apr 27 countervailing du... 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,170 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,133

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC