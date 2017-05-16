Oakland: Jazz at Chimes concert to spotlight vocalist's debut CD release
For its third concert of the year, Jazz at the Chimes will feature jazz vocalist Andrea Claburn, who will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chapel of the Chimes, 4499 Piedmont Ave. in Oakland. Claburn is a rising star on the local jazz scene and her performance will also be to celebrate the release of her debut album, "Nightshade."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,028
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|Mon
|inbred Genius
|61
|2012 november enoch
|Sun
|chris rock
|1
|A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest...
|May 13
|Solarman
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
|A couple of people walked up to me
|May 9
|Discussion
|2
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC