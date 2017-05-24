Oakland: Homeless encampment catches ...

Oakland: Homeless encampment catches fire under BART tracks

Several tents and other items were destroyed but no one was reported injured Wednesday morning when a fire erupted at a homeless encampment underneath BART tracks in West Oakland, authorities said. Wednesday's fire started about 4:24 a.m. on the south side of Fifth Street between Market and Brush streets, an area that has a large homeless population.

