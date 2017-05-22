Oakland has few answers, funds for ke...

Oakland has few answers, funds for keeping trash out of the bay

2017-05-22

Despite the millions the city spends on a campaign to keep trash from flowing into the bay even regulators deem "progressive," its efforts are falling short of state requirements. Unless Oakland can come up with more effective plans and the funding to pay for them, the city faces fines for allowing too many pollutants into its stormwater.

