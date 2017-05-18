Oakland firefighter: City's 'laissez-faire...

Oakland firefighter: City's 'laissez-...

The city's management of abandoned properties it owns and communication between departments is under scrutiny after a fire battalion chief complained that little to nothing was done to secure a vacant library after a fire in April and a second, larger blaze broke out there weeks later where a firefighter broke his ankle. The 99-year-old Miller Avenue Library, which is on the National Registry of Historic Places, has been vacant for years and overrun by squatters.

