Oakland firefighter: Citya s a laissez-faire approacha to securing abandoned library led to injuries
Councilman Noel Gallo stands on the second floor of the former Carnegie Library on Miller Avenue in the Fruitvale district on May 10 in Oakland. Two fires weeks apart in April damaged the abandoned building where squatters have taken shelter.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|wmp
|8 hr
|Nancy
|1
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Voyeur
|17,495
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools)
|Tue
|RealEstate
|1
|Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool...
|Tue
|doug
|1
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 10
|tina anne
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC