Oakland firefighter: Citya s a laisse...

Oakland firefighter: Citya s a laissez-faire approacha to securing abandoned library led to injuries

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Campbell Reporter

Councilman Noel Gallo stands on the second floor of the former Carnegie Library on Miller Avenue in the Fruitvale district on May 10 in Oakland. Two fires weeks apart in April damaged the abandoned building where squatters have taken shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr Toms river nj 21,031
wmp 8 hr Nancy 1
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Voyeur 17,495
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (Free tools) Tue RealEstate 1
Make money in Commercial Real Estate (free tool... Tue doug 1
2012 november enoch May 14 chris rock 1
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,236 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC