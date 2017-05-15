Oakland-Emeryville construction site catches fire twice in 10 months
Fire broke out a construction site at 3800 San Pablo Avenue between Oakland and Emeryville on Saturday, injuring no one but seriously damaging the structure and knocking out power in the neighborhood. The San Francisco Chronicle reports the fire started around 5 a.m. Saturday and that fire crews were still tamping down the smoldering remains a day later.
