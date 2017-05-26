Oakland: Deal clears obstacle to Brooklyn Basin affordable housing

By trading one parcel of land for another within the Oak Street to Ninth Avenue development along the Oakland Estuary known as Brooklyn Basin, the city has cleared a roadblock in its long-standing plan to build 465 affordable apartments there. The deal between Oakland and master developer Zarsion-Oakland Harbor Partners releases the city from its agreement to build retail space and parking along with 300 affordable apartments at the entrance to the 65-acre development.

