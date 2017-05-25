Oakland construction accident: 12 workers hurt in collapse
Oakland police said a building that was under construction collapsed at about 9:30 a.m. on the 300 block of Hawthorne Street near Broadway. Twelve workers were injured Friday morning when a building partially collapsed at an Oakland construction site near downtown, city officials said.
