Oakland community news: Peralta Hacienda named one of nationa s best, Memorial Day ceremony

Peralta Hacienda Historical Park has been awarded the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, one of five in the United States. The park's exhibits and events attract 45,000 visitors a year.

