Oakland CHP Mocks Carpool Cheater's Disconcerting Doll

If you're going to use a fake child to avoid carpool rules, at least buckle them in properly! #AttentionToDetail #Busted pic.twitter.com/JpEHNcWKRe An alleged carpool lane scofflaw didn't just get smacked with a hefty fine this week, they also got a little bit of social media shaming for their alleged lack of attention to detail. According to the above tweet from the Oakland division of the California Highway Patrol, a driver was attempting to fraudulently use an East Bay freeway carpool lane by placing a doll in a child safety seat.

