Oakland: AC Transit, schools find 'temporary' fix to save bus routes
At a Thursday meeting at Oakland City Hall, speakers addressing the AC Transit Board of Directors critcized the transit agency and the Oakland Unified School District for playing politics and not coming to an agreement that would continue bus service to 1,600 daily passengers, many of them students. The AC Transit Board of Directors will make its decision on the proposed cuts May 10. OAKLAND - AC Transit and Oakland Unified School District were able to secure $1 million of funding to save bus services at three city schools next school year, transit officials said Friday.
