Nicholas Sand, creator of famous Orange Sunshine LSD, dies
This undated photo provided by Lorenzo Hagerty shows Nicholas Sand and his partner, Gina "Usha" Raetze. Sand, who with fellow chemist Tim Scully, created the legendary version of LSD known as "Orange Sunshine" that first hit the streets of San Francisco in 1967, died at age 75 on April 24, 2017, at his home in the Northern California community of Lagunitas.
