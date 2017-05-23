New Works by UC Berkeley Graduates at BAMPFA
The Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive is hosting the 47th annual Master of Fine Arts Graduate Exhibition from May 17 through June 11. Group exhibitions like this one, when unanchored by a theme or medium, are refreshingly diverse. Consider Takming Chuang's fluid ceramic sculptures, made from unfired clay, which subvert the usually rigid medium, invoking ephemerality and impermanence.
