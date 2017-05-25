New website, OaklandGood, aims to hig...

New website, OaklandGood, aims to highlight citya s positive side

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Whenever Oakland native Nick Maccarone would travel for work as an actor, he felt that whenever he told people where he was from, he got a negative reaction. "Anytime I was out of state, if I mentioned I was from Oakland, there was this stigma," said Maccarone, who is an alum of Bishop O'Dowd High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
antifa 1 hr black kid joe 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Dominican 17 21,047
Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 9 hr Chol 3
San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 9 hr Jo jo 3
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday May 21 get it bob 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Egypt
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,490 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC