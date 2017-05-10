New Game: Dance Dance Immolation

New Game: Dance Dance Immolation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MobyGames

Dance Dance Immolation was a Dance Dance Revolution variant with an incredibly hot twist: players were shot with real fire for performing poorly. However, since players were required to wear a flame-resistant suit, there was never any serious risk of harm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MobyGames.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Thu Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... Wed tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) Wed Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) May 9 Fit2Serve 57
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,334 • Total comments across all topics: 280,963,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC