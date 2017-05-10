Most teachers say they need more trai...

Most teachers say they need more training in alternatives to suspensions

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: San Bernardino County Sun

Erika Jones, a kindergarten teacher in Los Angeles, needed to know what to do for a tantrum-throwing, book-hurling kindergartner in lieu of sending him to the principal's office, she discovered she'd have to teach herself a new approach to school discipline. “For me personally, I didn't receive any training from the district,” she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Bernardino County Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2012 november enoch 8 hr chris rock 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 15 hr NLDM 21,025
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... Sat Solarman 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Sat Jaimie 59
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 10 Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,528 • Total comments across all topics: 281,017,667

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC