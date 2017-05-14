Memorial grove in East Oakland dedica...

Memorial grove in East Oakland dedicated to former Tuskegee Airman Clyde H. Grimes Sr.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

Tuskegee Airman local chapter and Bay Area Black Pilots members David O. Cunningham, right, and Ben Henderson, left, greet each other before an oak grove dedication ceremony for Clyde H. Grimes Sr. at Howard Elementary School near the Glenn W. Daniel/King Estate Open Space Park in Oakland, Calif., on Satuday, May 13, 2017. Grimes was a Tuskegee Airman and member of the Bay Area Black Pilot's Association, and was instrumental in protecting the open space from development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
2012 november enoch 13 hr chris rock 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 19 hr NLDM 21,025
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... Sat Solarman 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) Sat Jaimie 59
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 10 Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,022,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC