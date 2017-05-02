Meet the new Oakland police command s...

Meet the new Oakland police command staff

13 hrs ago

Lois, most recently a deputy chief and previously the head of homicide, will replace Assistant Chief David Downing, who retires in July. Downing along with City Administrator Sabrina Landreth led the department for about seven months after Sean Whent resigned and two other acting chiefs were forced out in June amid a sexual misconduct scandal involving officers and the teenage daughter of a police dispatcher.

