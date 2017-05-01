May Day protests: Four arrested at county building in Oakland
Four protesters have been arrested at the Alameda County Administration Building where others have chained themselves together at the building entrance. More than 100 protesters were demanding an end to the county's law enforcement corroboration with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement , the planned expansion of Santa Rita Jail and an end to the county's participation in the Urban Shield program..
