Man arrested in mid-afternoon East Oakland stabbing death
A man was arrested in Oakland late Monday afternoon for stabbing to death a man in an industrial area of East Oakland, police said. The victim, who was not identified pending notification of his family, was found bleeding in the 4500 block of San Leandro Street near 45th Avenue just before 2 p.m., according to the Oakland Police Department .
