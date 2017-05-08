Man accused of killing Sgt. Lunger to stand trial
A judge Monday ordered an Oakland man to stand trial on a murder charge with three special circumstances for the fatal shooting of Hayward police Sgt. Scott Lunger during an early morning traffic stop two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|54 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15)
|1 hr
|inbred Genius
|55
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|10 hr
|Ethyl
|17,492
|A couple of people walked up to me
|15 hr
|Mark Rosenkranz
|1
|Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12)
|May 6
|Ronald
|192
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|May 4
|Earth Whisperer
|196
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|May 3
|Solarman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC