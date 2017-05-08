Man accused of killing Sgt. Lunger to...

Man accused of killing Sgt. Lunger to stand trial

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRON 4

A judge Monday ordered an Oakland man to stand trial on a murder charge with three special circumstances for the fatal shooting of Hayward police Sgt. Scott Lunger during an early morning traffic stop two years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 54 min Fitus T Bluster 21,014
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 1 hr inbred Genius 55
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) 10 hr Ethyl 17,492
A couple of people walked up to me 15 hr Mark Rosenkranz 1
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) May 4 Earth Whisperer 196
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 3 Solarman 5
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,223 • Total comments across all topics: 280,884,274

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC