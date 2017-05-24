Letter writer is shocked by differences in Oakland and Japan
I just returned from my first trip to Japan. Over the three weeks I traveled in and between Tokyo and Kyoto, I saw only two or possibly three homeless people and zero panhandlers or beggars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousand Oaks County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|20 min
|Chol
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|43 min
|Army Vet
|21,044
|San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16)
|52 min
|Jo jo
|3
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|Tue
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|antifa
|May 22
|Free speech advoc...
|1
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
|wmp
|May 18
|Nancy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC