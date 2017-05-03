Letter from AC Transit boss argues Oakland schools getting a deal
Rumors are circulating about potential cuts to AC Transit service to Oakland Unified School District schools. The public needs to know the facts: Fact: For 20 years, AC Transit has partnered with OUSD to provide safe and reliable school bus service to its students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,997
|100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo...
|Wed
|Solarman
|5
|Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06)
|Wed
|Fair Balanced
|17,483
|Leonard Pitts Jr.: Ann Coulter was right
|May 2
|Louis Escuela
|1
|UC Berkeley Named 'America's Best Value College...
|May 2
|Build the wall
|3
|4,000 Canadian families will soon get paid by O...
|Apr 27
|countervailing du...
|1
|What is the 'scoop" behind the gang robberies o...
|Apr 27
|ITS HAPPENING
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC