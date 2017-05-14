Kitten hid under Oakland patrol car f...

Kitten hid under Oakland patrol car for over 1 hour

Read more: KRON 4

A frightened kitten hid under an Oakland California Highway Patrol car for over an hour, while officers responded to a collision early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post on California Highway Patrol's official page, the feline had been riding underneath the car since officers left the station.

