Kitten hid under Oakland patrol car for over 1 hour
A frightened kitten hid under an Oakland California Highway Patrol car for over an hour, while officers responded to a collision early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post on California Highway Patrol's official page, the feline had been riding underneath the car since officers left the station.
