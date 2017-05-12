John Dean, Watergate heavy, to appear...

John Dean, Watergate heavy, to appear at Berkeley town hall meeting

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Inside Bay Area

John Dean, of Watergate fame, will appear with Congresswoman Barbara Lee at a town hall meeting from 2 p.m to 3:30 p.m. May 21 at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 1781 Rose St. Dean, the White House counsel from 1970 to 1973, was a key witness during the Watergate scandal that eventually led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in August 1974. The purpose of the May 21 meeting, according to Lee, D-Oakland, is to discuss presidential accountability in the era of President Donald Trump, as well as the legal, ethical, and moral limitations of presidential authority, and its impact on her district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A reminder: Anti-communist hysteria almost dest... 6 hr Solarman 1
News Al Gore: "I Could Become Catholic Because of Th... (May '15) 8 hr Jaimie 59
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) May 11 Fitus T Bluster 21,022
News 100 Percent Renewable Energy Bill - A First Foo... May 10 tina anne 6
News Doctor heads to court after online sex sting (Nov '06) May 10 Fair Balanced 17,494
A couple of people walked up to me May 9 Discussion 2
News Race and Beyond: Let's Talk About Race and Poverty (Oct '12) May 6 Ronald 192
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,755 • Total comments across all topics: 280,990,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC