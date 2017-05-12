John Dean, Watergate heavy, to appear at Berkeley town hall meeting

John Dean, of Watergate fame, will appear with Congresswoman Barbara Lee at a town hall meeting from 2 p.m to 3:30 p.m. May 21 at Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School, 1781 Rose St. Dean, the White House counsel from 1970 to 1973, was a key witness during the Watergate scandal that eventually led to the resignation of President Richard Nixon in August 1974. The purpose of the May 21 meeting, according to Lee, D-Oakland, is to discuss presidential accountability in the era of President Donald Trump, as well as the legal, ethical, and moral limitations of presidential authority, and its impact on her district.

