Issues bookstore, newsstand bucks trend; ready to celebrate 10th anniversary in Oakland
Piedmont Avenue's bookstore and newsstand Issues, which opened at a time when all things print were reported to be struggling, is now set to celebrate its 10th anniversary from noon to 4 p.m. June 4. The store is known for its selection of local periodicals and newspapers, fine art catalogs, fashion quarterlies and other magazines and books. Since Noella Teele and Joe Colley opened their store in 2007, their business has continued to expand and Issues - as well as Teele and Colley - have become mainstays on Piedmont Avenue.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|19 hr
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|bayonne nj
|21,037
|antifa
|Mon
|Free speech advoc...
|1
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|Mon
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|Sun
|get it bob
|1
|wmp
|May 18
|Nancy
|1
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC