Issues bookstore, newsstand bucks trend; ready to celebrate 10th anniversary in Oakland

Piedmont Avenue's bookstore and newsstand Issues, which opened at a time when all things print were reported to be struggling, is now set to celebrate its 10th anniversary from noon to 4 p.m. June 4. The store is known for its selection of local periodicals and newspapers, fine art catalogs, fashion quarterlies and other magazines and books. Since Noella Teele and Joe Colley opened their store in 2007, their business has continued to expand and Issues - as well as Teele and Colley - have become mainstays on Piedmont Avenue.

