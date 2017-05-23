How City Hall Crushed Occupy Oakland
The beginning of the end for Occupy Oakland wasn't a street battle with the police, nor was it a poisonous internal split among organizers - though there were plenty of both. According to Mike King, a participant in Occupy Oakland who is now an assistant professor of criminal justice at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, the first sign of trouble was a seemingly innocuous permit that several attorney-activists applied for with the City of Oakland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|Tue
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|antifa
|May 22
|Free speech advoc...
|1
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|May 21
|get it bob
|1
|wmp
|May 18
|Nancy
|1
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC