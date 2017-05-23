How City Hall Crushed Occupy Oakland

How City Hall Crushed Occupy Oakland

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: East Bay Express

The beginning of the end for Occupy Oakland wasn't a street battle with the police, nor was it a poisonous internal split among organizers - though there were plenty of both. According to Mike King, a participant in Occupy Oakland who is now an assistant professor of criminal justice at Bridgewater State University in Massachusetts, the first sign of trouble was a seemingly innocuous permit that several attorney-activists applied for with the City of Oakland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at East Bay Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oakland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Justice For All 21,042
News Courts unifying computer systems (May '06) Tue Your Service Prov... 3
antifa May 22 Free speech advoc... 1
News Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd May 22 shoot first 5
News Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday May 21 get it bob 1
wmp May 18 Nancy 1
2012 november enoch May 14 chris rock 1
See all Oakland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oakland Forum Now

Oakland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Oakland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Oakland, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC