Homeless encampment crisis, Oakland officials under fire to find solutions
Beneath a freeway in West Oakland, three dozen tents and make-shift wooden shacks are spread out over the sidewalks at Sixth and Brush streets. There are mattresses, broken bicycles, overflowing shopping carts and piles of garbage, some of it illegally dumped.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oakland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|Courts unifying computer systems (May '06)
|Tue
|Your Service Prov...
|3
|antifa
|May 22
|Free speech advoc...
|1
|Vallejo marijuana talk draws sizeable crowd
|May 22
|shoot first
|5
|Touro University to graduate 400 Monday, Tuesday
|May 21
|get it bob
|1
|wmp
|May 18
|Nancy
|1
|2012 november enoch
|May 14
|chris rock
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oakland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC