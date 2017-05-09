Groups Call for More Spending on Housing, Homeless Services, and Worker Protections in Oakland Bu...
A coalition of Oakland-based labor unions and nonprofits rallied on the steps of Oakland City Hall today calling for a city budget that spends more on affordable housing, homeless services, minimum wage enforcement, and arts and culture, among other things. The groups said Mayor Libby Schaaf's proposed budget doesn't do enough to fund programs that benefit low-income Oaklanders.
